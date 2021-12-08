Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,375.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 589,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

In related news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 921,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

