Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $366.98

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 366.98 ($4.87) and traded as low as GBX 357 ($4.73). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 358.50 ($4.75), with a volume of 189,090 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.84) to GBX 425 ($5.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.35).

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 367.14.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Clement Woon acquired 9,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($50,135.14).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

