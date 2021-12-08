Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $28,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

