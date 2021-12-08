Monkey Project (MONK) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 49.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

