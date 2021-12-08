MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.24)-$(0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $239-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.55 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.740-$-0.710 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $23.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $523.05. 42,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $533.24.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

