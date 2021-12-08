MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.740-$-0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.30 million-$849.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.02 million.MongoDB also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.24)-$(0.21) EPS.

MongoDB stock traded up $24.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,703. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.82. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. UBS Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $533.24.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total value of $267,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

