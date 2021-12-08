MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $529.12.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $499.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 8.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $6,374,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $1,415,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

