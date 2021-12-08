MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $10.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,703. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.24.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

