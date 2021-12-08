MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.04. 10,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,164,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $11,529,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $9,546,000.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

