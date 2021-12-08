MKM Partners Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $498.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $385.00 to $498.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.84.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $542.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.67. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The company has a market cap of $239.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.