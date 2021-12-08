Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $55,048.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and $55,048.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.26 or 0.00107359 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.26 or 0.08462927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00084393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,056.18 or 1.01019136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 263,905 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

