Mirrored Apple Price Tops $171.45 on Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $93,459.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $171.45 or 0.00342147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.15 or 0.08697378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,659.36 or 1.01098807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 114,633 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

