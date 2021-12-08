Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mind Gym (LON:MIND) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.92) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON MIND opened at GBX 165 ($2.19) on Tuesday. Mind Gym has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.73). The company has a market cap of £165.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.97.

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

