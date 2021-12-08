Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mind Gym (LON:MIND) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.92) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON MIND opened at GBX 165 ($2.19) on Tuesday. Mind Gym has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.73). The company has a market cap of £165.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.97.
Mind Gym Company Profile
