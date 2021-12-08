Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MIME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.44.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,193,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,237 shares of company stock worth $14,097,280. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Mimecast by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mimecast by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

