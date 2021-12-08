Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $88.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.44.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,193,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,237 shares of company stock worth $14,097,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

