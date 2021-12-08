Millennium Management LLC Purchases 26,535 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $148,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $422,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $559.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.40. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.