Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 169.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,900,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 202,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 over the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

