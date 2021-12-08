Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

