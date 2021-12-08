Milestone Resources Group Ltd Purchases 137,559 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,559 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 5.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $115,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 86.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 231,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.33. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $228.89. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

