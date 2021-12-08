Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,252.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,866,058 shares in the company, valued at C$346,223,997.93.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,247.50.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$42.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.48. The company has a market cap of C$14.00 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$16.47 and a 1-year high of C$48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.54.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.