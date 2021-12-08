Micromines Price Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Micromines has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Micromines has a market cap of $89,532.66 and $6.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.12 or 0.08664407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,376.11 or 0.99878077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

