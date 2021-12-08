MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend by 64.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MGM Resorts International has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

MGM opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.38. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

