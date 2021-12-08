MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGP. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NYSE:MGP opened at $38.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

