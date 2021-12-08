MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Gap Down to $14.46

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $14.00. MGIC Investment shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 4,503 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.