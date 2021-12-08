MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 246,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.