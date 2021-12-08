Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.19, but opened at 2.94. Meta Materials shares last traded at 2.92, with a volume of 27,822 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.42.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total transaction of 702,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steen Karsbo acquired 18,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.74 per share, with a total value of 68,505.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 989,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,656 in the last 90 days. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $23,648,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,714,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.