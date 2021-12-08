Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €255.00 ($286.52) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKGAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

