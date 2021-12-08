Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,977,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,863 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $375,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

