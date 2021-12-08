Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 229.50 Average PT from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.50 ($3.04).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.45) to GBX 176 ($2.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £11,060.70 ($14,667.42).

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 154.05 ($2.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.33. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 139.87 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.09 ($3.02).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

