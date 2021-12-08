MEI Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rowe increased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,189,983 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 616,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 202,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

