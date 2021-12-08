MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 212072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LABS shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

In related news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$42,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893,240 shares in the company, valued at C$1,933,843.80.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

