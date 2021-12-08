Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mattel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 127,417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Mattel by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mattel by 111,843.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

