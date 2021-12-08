Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Materion posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Materion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 168.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.