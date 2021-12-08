MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

MCFT opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $534.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.12.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

