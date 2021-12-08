Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,374 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,851 shares of company stock worth $42,872,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of -172.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

