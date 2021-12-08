Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.36. 30,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 710,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $16,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $887,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

