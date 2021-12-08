MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $380.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarketAxess is experiencing market share gains across all credit products and geographic regions. The company enters into strategic alliances and acquisitions that enables it to enter new markets and, launch new products or services. The company's Open Trading platform is also benefiting from automation in trading. It enjoys strong liquidity position and continuous growth in free cash flow with the help of which the company can prudently deploy capital. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, bond trading volumes of this operator of electronic bond trading platform are suffering low levels of credit market volatility. With the economic revival this year, bond trading somewhat tapered down, which weighs on commission revenues. Escalating costs are rising and can put pressure on its margins.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $445.33.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $380.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

