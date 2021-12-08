Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 181,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

