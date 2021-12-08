Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider James Waterlow Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider James Waterlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.76), for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,787.96).

Manchester & London Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £241.77 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 525.64 ($6.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 652 ($8.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 581.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 582.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

