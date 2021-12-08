Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EMG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 253 ($3.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($3.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 270 ($3.58) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.83).

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 226.98 ($3.01) on Wednesday. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125.55 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.22). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

