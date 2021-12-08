Macquarie Begins Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.44.
NYSE:BABA opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $340.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.