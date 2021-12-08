Macquarie Begins Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $340.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.