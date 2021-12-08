Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Luminex Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

