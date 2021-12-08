Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVLU. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.