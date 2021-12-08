Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.83% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

