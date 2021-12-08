Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

LVLU has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

