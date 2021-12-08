Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $434.95 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.33. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.24.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

