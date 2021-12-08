Lufax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average daily volume of 2,293 call options.

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE:LU opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lufax by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 58,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lufax by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Lufax by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 891,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 784,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Lufax by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.