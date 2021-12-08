Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.13. 81,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,701. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.46 and a 12 month high of $257.54. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.