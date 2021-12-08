Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 396,431 shares.The stock last traded at $69.70 and had previously closed at $64.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

