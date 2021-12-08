L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $386.41

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €386.41 ($434.17) and traded as high as €410.95 ($461.74). L’Oréal shares last traded at €408.60 ($459.10), with a volume of 441,903 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €390.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €386.41.

About L’Oréal (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

